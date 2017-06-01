Protocols |
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.
The house mouse, Mus musculus, is a small rodent and a classic vertebrate model organism for basic and biomedical research. It is attractive due to the existence of many well-characterized strains, the ability to make transgenics and to perform gene targeting by homologous recombination.
Protocols |
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.
Research |
FHIRM-TPM is a miniature two-photon microscope capable of imaging fluorescently labeled neurons in the brains of freely behaving mice. It allows for imaging of spines or recording of neural activity with a frame rate up to 40 Hz.
Reviews |
Next-generation sequencing technologies have enabled the comprehensive characterization of human and mouse genomes, including at the transcriptional level. This article reviews the degree of conservation of human and mouse transcriptomes, along with the challenges of identifying when the mouse is a suitable model of human physiology.
Research |
Adaptive optics can counteract optical aberrations within tissues, but the field of view is typically limited. Multi-pupil adaptive optics expands the area that can be imaged, and this is demonstrated by multiple applications in the mouse brain imaging.
Research |
Genetically engineered colon organoids form tumors that undergo a stepwise progression toward metastatic disease after orthotopic transplantation.
News and Views |
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Trans-synaptic tracing that starts from a single neuron provides a detailed view of that neuron's inputs.
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |
Research Highlights |