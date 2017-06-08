Molecular modelling

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
In silico analyses of deleterious missense SNPs of human apolipoprotein E3Scientific Reports 7, 2510
Research | | open
An evolutionary switch in ND2 enables Src kinase regulation of NMDA receptors
N-methyl D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) activity is modulated by Src tyrosine kinase via the mitochondrial protein NADH dehydrogenase subunit 2 (ND2). Here the authors show that ND2 interacts with the transmembrane region of NMDAR GluN1 subunit, a process that is crucial for Src regulation of NMDAR activity.Nature Communications 8, 15220
Research | | open
Effects of treadmill running with different intensity on rat subchondral boneScientific Reports 7, 1977
Research | | open
Symmetry breaking during homodimeric assembly activates an E3 ubiquitin ligaseScientific Reports 7, 1789
News and Comment
News |
Anna Tramontano 1957–2017Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 431–432
News and Views |
New pieces to an old puzzle: identifying the warfarin-binding site that prevents clotting
Warfarin has been the most widely prescribed anticoagulant for decades. It functions by inhibiting the membrane enzyme vitamin K epoxide reductase (VKOR), but the molecular details of this effect have remained elusive. Two new studies shed light on the warfarin-VKOR interaction. The work has implications for precision medicine and could guide drug discovery.
News and Views |
Elevating the alternating-access model
50 years ago, Jardetzky proposed the alternating-access model, which has shaped the theoretical understanding of how substrates are carried across cell membranes. Two studies now demonstrate that transporters from distinct families undergo unexpectedly large elevator-like movements and also suggest that an 'elevate and twist' mechanism is a common means of achieving alternating access across the membrane.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 23, 187–189
Research Highlights |
A-form DNA for survival
News and Views |
Designs on a curve
The structural rules governing the curving folds of solenoid proteins, as distilled down to the level of the underlying sequence repeats, provide designers with the tools to reliably fashion new variants with tunable geometries. Bespoke leucine-rich repeat (LRR) scaffolds, as recognition proteins, can now be tailored to better fit their targets.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 103–105
News and Views |
Putting a finger in the ring
Two complementary papers demonstrate that the homologous type II transmembrane proteins LAP1 and LULL1 adopt nucleotide-free AAA+ ATPase folds and donate arginine fingers to complete the active sites of Torsin AAA+ ATPases. Activated Torsin complexes appear to function in nuclear and endoplasmic reticulum membrane-remodeling processes, including a nuclear vesiculation pathway that carries large cellular and viral cargoes from the nucleus into the cytoplasm.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 21, 1025–1027