Molecular engineering in plants

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Targeted recombination between homologous chromosomes for precise breeding in tomato
Targeted homologous recombination between parental chromosomes could facilitate precision breeding of crop plants. Here, Filler Hayut et al. show that CRISPR-Cas9 can be used to induce DNA double strand breaks in somatic tissue and achieve targeted recombination between homologs at an endogenous locus in tomato.Nature Communications 8, 15605
Research |
uORF-mediated translation allows engineered plant disease resistance without fitness costs
WebIn both laboratory and field studies, engineering translational control of immune mediator production in Arabidopsis and rice confers disease resistance, without compromising plant fitness.Nature 545, 491–494
News and Comment
News and Views |
Flowering time regulation: Agrochemical control of flowering
The time of flowering is important in crop production. Rice has now been genetically engineered to respond to agrochemical spraying, which results in floral induction. This research offers new perspectives to control the phenological development of crops in the field.Nature Plants 3, 17045
Research Highlights |
Oral vaccines: Papaya saladNature Plants 3, 17034
News and Views |
Genome editing: The efficient tool CRISPR–Cpf1
The novel features of the CRISPR–Cpf1 RNA-guided endonuclease system facilitate precise and efficient genome engineering. Application of CRISPR–Cpf1 in plants shows promise for robust gene editing and regulation, opening exciting possibilities for targeted trait improvement in crops.Nature Plants 3, 17028
News and Views |
Secondary metabolism: High cholesterol in tomato
A straightforward approach reveals the full cholesterol biosynthetic pathway in tomato, which is composed of ten enzymatic steps, opening the door for bioengineering of high-value molecules in crops. Phylogenetic analysis suggests that cholesterogenesis evolved from the more ancient phytosterol pathway.Nature Plants 3, 16213
News and Views |
T-DNA integration: Pol θ controls T-DNA integration
The mechanism for T-DNA integration, a critical step of Agrobacterium-mediated transgenesis, remains poorly understood. Now, a study based on mutant analysis shows that Pol θ controls T-DNA integration and generates error-prone footprints at integration sites.Nature Plants 2, 16170
Comments and Opinion |
Bypassing GMO regulations with CRISPR gene editingNature Biotechnology 34, 1014–1015