Model vertebrates are extensively studied non-human vertebrates (species with a notochord, or vertebral column) chosen for the ease of investigating particular biological phenomena in areas such as development, physiology or disease. Research on model vertebrates provides insights that are relevant to other organisms, often including humans.
- Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Zebrafish as an animal model in epilepsy studies with multichannel EEG recordingsScientific Reports 7, 3100
Chemically induced mouse models of acute and chronic intestinal inflammation
This protocol update describes how to generate mouse models of inflammatory bowel diseases and methods for analyzing disease progression.Nature Protocols 12, 1295–1309
Fast high-resolution miniature two-photon microscopy for brain imaging in freely behaving mice
FHIRM-TPM is a miniature two-photon microscope capable of imaging fluorescently labeled neurons in the brains of freely behaving mice. It allows for imaging of spines or recording of neural activity with a frame rate up to 40 Hz.
Endoglin controls blood vessel diameter through endothelial cell shape changes in response to haemodynamic cues
Two studies by Sugden et al. and Jin et al. show that endoglin regulates endothelial cell migration through VEGFR2 signalling and controls blood vessel diameter in response to blood flow.Nature Cell Biology 19, 653–665
Endoglin moves and shapes endothelial cells
Vascular malformations result from improper blood vessel responses to molecular and mechanical signals. Two studies now show that endothelial cell migration and cell shape changes are perturbed in mutants lacking the TGFβ/BMP co-receptor endoglin, leading to arteriovenous shunts. Endoglin coordinates endothelial cell responses to ligand–receptor signalling and flow-mediated mechanical cues.Nature Cell Biology 19, 593–595
Context-specific roles of EMT programmes in cancer cell dissemination
The role of the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition in tumour progression remains a topic of intense debate. Now, data on the role of Zeb1 in the metastatic spread of pancreatic cancer clarify apparently conflicting views by revealing context-specific, differential use of individual epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition transcription factors in cancer cell dissemination.Nature Cell Biology 19, 416–418
Neuroscience: Optogenetic feedback in real timeNature Methods 14, 339
Neuroscience: Connectomics at the single-cell level
Trans-synaptic tracing that starts from a single neuron provides a detailed view of that neuron's inputs.Nature Methods 14, 335
Hippo interferes with antiviral defences
The Hippo pathway responds to environmental factors including nutrient availability, cell density and substrate stiffness to regulate organ size. This pathway is now shown to also regulate antiviral defence by modulating the TBK1-mediated control of interferon production.Nature Cell Biology 19, 267–269
Development: Marking the transitionNature Chemical Biology 13, 343