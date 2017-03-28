Model prokaryotes

Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Data 4, 170036
Research |
Vibrio natriegens as a fast-growing host for molecular biology
A suite of tools and resources for Vibrio natriegens introduces the bacterium as a faster-growing alternative to E. coli for molecular biology and biotechnology applications.Nature Methods 13, 849–851
Research | | open
Alpha-ring Independent Assembly of the 20S ProteasomeScientific Reports 5, 13130
Research |
Characterizing bacterial gene circuit dynamics with optically programmed gene expression signals
This paper describes optical control of complex and dynamic bacterial gene expression patterns for the study of gene circuits.Nature Methods 11, 449–455
Research |
The bacterial cell division proteins FtsA and FtsZ self-organize into dynamic cytoskeletal patterns
In bacteria, the tubulin-related GTPase FtsZ and the actin-related protein FtsA cooperate to form the Z-ring required for cytokinesis. Loose and Mitchison now show that FtsZ and FtsA can self-organize into dynamic structures in vitro, providing insights into the potential regulatory interplay of the two proteins.Nature Cell Biology 16, 38–46
News and Comment
News and Views |
Hacking rules for E. coliNature Biotechnology 34, 1249
Research Highlights |
RNA structure: Know when to fold 'emNature Chemical Biology 12, 989
Research Highlights |
Lab on a chip: Counting proteins by slowing diffusionNature Methods 13, 547
Research Highlights |
Bacterial transcription: A tale of two specificities
Super-resolution microscopy shows that the localization of each mRNA in Escherichia coli is determined by whether the mRNA encodes an inner-membrane protein.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 404–405
Research Highlights |
Proteomics: The condition-dependent proteome
Absolute levels of the Escherichia coli proteome measured under 22 different conditions represent a valuable resource.Nature Methods 13, 117
Research Highlights |
Chemical biology: Addicting bugs to nonstandard amino acids
Scientists can maintain orthogonal translation systems over many bacterial generations by making an essential gene depend on a nonstandard amino acid.Nature Methods 13, 201