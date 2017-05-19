Research | | open
Mode-locked lasers
Mode-locked lasers generate short pulses of intense coherent light. Just like a guitar string, laser cavities can support many different frequencies, or resonant modes. A train of picosecond or femtosecond pulses can be produced by actively or passively controlling the light in the cavity so that these different resonant modes interfere.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Light: Science & Applications 6, e16260
Research | | open
Efficient High-Power Ultrashort Pulse Compression in Self-Defocusing Bulk MediaScientific Reports 7, 1410
Research | | open
Carbon Nanotube Mode-Locked Thulium Fiber Laser With 200 nm Tuning RangeScientific Reports 7, 45109
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Fibre lasers: Triwavelength source
Research Highlights |
Semiconductor sources: High-power disk laser
Research Highlights |
Lasers: CEP stable laserNature Photonics 9, 210
Research Highlights |
Vector solitons: Chaotic polarization attractorNature Photonics 8, 350
News and Views |
Terahertz quantum cascade lasers: Going ultrafast
A new asynchronous coherent optical sampling method allows for the direct visualization of actively mode-locked quantum cascade laser pulses at terahertz wavelengths.Nature Photonics 5, 253–255
News and Views |
Magnetization dynamics: Ferromagnets stirred up
Conflicting observations of the speed at which various ferromagnetic materials respond to an external femtosecond laser excitation have generated considerable controversy. It is now shown that ferromagnets can be divided in two categories, according to the values of specific magnetic parameters.Nature Materials 9, 184–185