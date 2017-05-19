Mode-locked lasers

Definition

Mode-locked lasers generate short pulses of intense coherent light. Just like a guitar string, laser cavities can support many different frequencies, or resonant modes. A train of picosecond or femtosecond pulses can be produced by actively or passively controlling the light in the cavity so that these different resonant modes interfere.

