Mineralogy is the study of minerals, the building blocks of rocks, which are naturally-occurring, crystalline solids with a set chemical make-up. This includes the study of the chemical composition and physical properties of minerals, as well as mineral formation and geographic distribution, with particular emphasis on minerals with economic value.
Featured
Latest Research and Reviews
Compressional pathways of α-cristobalite, structure of cristobalite X-I, and towards the understanding of seifertite formation
The presence of α-seifertite and seiferite in shocked meteorites are used to determine shock pressures. Here, using high-pressure experiments, the authors find that the presence of α-cristobalite does not exclude high-pressure transformation and seifertite does not necessarily indicate high pressures.Nature Communications 8, 15647
Cumulate causes for the low contents of sulfide-loving elements in the continental crust
Earth’s continents are depleted in some economically important elements. Geochemical analysis reveals that some sulfide-loving elements are preferentially delaminated and recycled back into the mantle during subduction.
End-Triassic mass extinction started by intrusive CAMP activity
The cause of the end-Triassic extinction remains controversial. Here, the authors present U-Pb age data showing that magmatic activity occurred 100 kyr before the earliest known eruptions, which links to changes in climate and biotic records indicating the importance of understanding the intrusive record.Nature Communications 8, 15596
Quasi-equilibrium melting of quartzite upon extreme friction
Quartz minerals in Earth’s crust are thought to melt at high temperatures. Laboratory friction experiments, however, show that metastable melting of quartz on a fault surface can occur at lower temperatures, and could lead to large earthquakes.Nature Geoscience 10, 436–441
Dehydration-driven stress transfer triggers intermediate-depth earthquakes
Intermediate-depth earthquakes (30-300 km) occur in subducting oceanic slabs, but their generation mechanism remains enigmatic. Here, the authors show through high-pressure and dehydration experiments of antigorite that dehydration-driven stress transfer triggers intermediate-depth earthquakes.Nature Communications 8, 15247
News and Comment
Economic geology: Ocean and oreNature Geoscience 10, 399
Plate tectonics: When ancient continents collide
The geological record preserves scant evidence for early plate tectonics. Analysis of eclogites — metamorphic rocks formed in subduction zones — in the Trans-Hudson mountain belt suggests modern-style subduction may have operated 1,800 million years ago.Nature Geoscience 10, 245–246
Planetary science: Salty Ceres
Anomalously bright spots are seen on the dark cratered surface of the dwarf planet Ceres. The Dawn spacecraft's detection of sodium carbonates in bright areas is consistent with aqueous activity in an ice-poor and salty regolith.Nature Geoscience 9, 476–477
Integrity of lunar soil samples
Reply to 'Integrity of lunar soil samples'
Palaeoclimate: Aptian mystery solved
The volcanic eruption that created the Ontong Java Plateau released large quantities of carbon dioxide. A reconstruction of CO2 concentrations suggests that the eruption promoted climate change and the expansion of ocean anoxia.Nature Geoscience 9, 95–96