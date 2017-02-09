Migraine
Migraine refers to a group of primary headache disorders marked by recurrent unilateral headache episodes. Migraine headache is often described as moderate to severe pulsating pain. Migraine can occur with or without preceding symptoms (referred to as aura) and is often accompanied by nausea and increased sensitivity to light.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
New strategies for the treatment and prevention of primary headache disorders
The primary headache disorders are among the most common diseases worldwide. Nathaniel Schuster and Alan Rapoport discuss new and emerging preventive and acute treatments that have the potential to address unmet needs of patients with headache disorders, and to help treat and reduce headache-associated disability.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 635–650
Reviews |
Medication-overuse headache: risk factors, pathophysiology and management
Medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a common disorder, but it remains under-recognized, and although several risk factors have been identified, the pathophysiology of the disorder is not completely understood. Here, Hans-Christoph Diener and colleagues review the epidemiology and pathophysiology of MOH, and suggest strategies for prevention and treatment.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 575–583
Reviews |
Chronic migraine: risk factors, mechanisms and treatment
About 2% of the general population and 8% of people with migraine have chronic migraine, defined as ≥15 headache days per month. The condition can be disabling and has a severe impact on quality of life, yet it receives little attention. This Review summarizes the current understanding of the risk factors and pathophysiological mechanisms of migraine chronification, and discusses strategies to prevent and treat the disorder.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 455–464
Research |
Meta-analysis of 375,000 individuals identifies 38 susceptibility loci for migraine
Aarno Palotie and colleagues present results of a large genome-wide association study of migraine. They identified significant associations at 38 distinct loci and found enrichment for genes expressed in vascular and smooth muscle tissues.Nature Genetics 48, 856–866
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
In the news: Clinical trials excite at AAN 2017
News and Views |
Cerebrovascular disease: CeAD and migraine — an association built on shifting sands
A growing body of evidence indicates that people with migraine have an increased risk of cervical artery dissection (CeAD). A new study in young patients with ischaemic stroke has identified a specific link between CeAD and migraine without aura.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 261–262
Research Highlights |
Migraine: Migraine is associated with increased risk of perioperative ischaemic strokeNature Reviews Neurology 13, 67
News and Views |
Migraine: Treasure hunt in a minefield — exploring migraine with GWAS
In a powerful display of international collaboration, a new genome-wide association study has mapped susceptibility loci for migraine on the basis of genetic data from 375,000 individuals. The study implicates several new loci in migraine — many of them suggestive of vascular pathophysiology — but the functional relevance of many now-detected risk alleles remains elusive.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 496–498
Research Highlights |
Risk factors: Migraine — headache and heartacheNature Reviews Cardiology 13, 442–443
News and Views |
Clinical guidelines: No more mistaken identities for botulinum neurotoxins
The American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has updated its guidelines on the use of botulinum neurotoxins in neurological disorders. The new guidelines provide individual recommendations for the four products that are commercially available in the USA; however, the clinical differences between the products are still not clear.Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 373–374