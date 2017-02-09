Migraine

Definition

Migraine refers to a group of primary headache disorders marked by recurrent unilateral headache episodes. Migraine headache is often described as moderate to severe pulsating pain. Migraine can occur with or without preceding symptoms (referred to as aura) and is often accompanied by nausea and increased sensitivity to light.

Latest Research and Reviews

  • Reviews |

    Medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a common disorder, but it remains under-recognized, and although several risk factors have been identified, the pathophysiology of the disorder is not completely understood. Here, Hans-Christoph Diener and colleagues review the epidemiology and pathophysiology of MOH, and suggest strategies for prevention and treatment.

    • Hans-Christoph Diener
    • , Dagny Holle
    • , Kasja Solbach
    •  & Charly Gaul
    Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 575–583

  • Reviews |

    About 2% of the general population and 8% of people with migraine have chronic migraine, defined as ≥15 headache days per month. The condition can be disabling and has a severe impact on quality of life, yet it receives little attention. This Review summarizes the current understanding of the risk factors and pathophysiological mechanisms of migraine chronification, and discusses strategies to prevent and treat the disorder.

    • Arne May
    •  & Laura H. Schulte
    Nature Reviews Neurology 12, 455–464

  • Research |

    Aarno Palotie and colleagues present results of a large genome-wide association study of migraine. They identified significant associations at 38 distinct loci and found enrichment for genes expressed in vascular and smooth muscle tissues.

    • Padhraig Gormley
    • , Verneri Anttila
    • , Bendik S Winsvold
    • , Priit Palta
    • , Tonu Esko
    • , Tune H Pers
    • , Kai-How Farh
    • , Ester Cuenca-Leon
    • , Mikko Muona
    • , Nicholas A Furlotte
    • , Tobias Kurth
    • , Andres Ingason
    • , George McMahon
    • , Lannie Ligthart
    • , Gisela M Terwindt
    • , Mikko Kallela
    • , Tobias M Freilinger
    • , Caroline Ran
    • , Scott G Gordon
    • , Anine H Stam
    • , Stacy Steinberg
    • , Guntram Borck
    • , Markku Koiranen
    • , Lydia Quaye
    • , Hieab H H Adams
    • , Terho Lehtimäki
    • , Antti-Pekka Sarin
    • , Juho Wedenoja
    • , David A Hinds
    • , Julie E Buring
    • , Markus Schürks
    • , Paul M Ridker
    • , Maria Gudlaug Hrafnsdottir
    • , Hreinn Stefansson
    • , Susan M Ring
    • , Jouke-Jan Hottenga
    • , Brenda W J H Penninx
    • , Markus Färkkilä
    • , Ville Artto
    • , Mari Kaunisto
    • , Salli Vepsäläinen
    • , Rainer Malik
    • , Andrew C Heath
    • , Pamela A F Madden
    • , Nicholas G Martin
    • , Grant W Montgomery
    • , Mitja I Kurki
    • , Mart Kals
    • , Reedik Mägi
    • , Kalle Pärn
    • , Eija Hämäläinen
    • , Hailiang Huang
    • , Andrea E Byrnes
    • , Lude Franke
    • , Jie Huang
    • , Evie Stergiakouli
    • , Phil H Lee
    • , Cynthia Sandor
    • , Caleb Webber
    • , Zameel Cader
    • , Bertram Muller-Myhsok
    • , Stefan Schreiber
    • , Thomas Meitinger
    • , Johan G Eriksson
    • , Veikko Salomaa
    • , Kauko Heikkilä
    • , Elizabeth Loehrer
    • , Andre G Uitterlinden
    • , Albert Hofman
    • , Cornelia M van Duijn
    • , Lynn Cherkas
    • , Linda M Pedersen
    • , Audun Stubhaug
    • , Christopher S Nielsen
    • , Minna Männikkö
    • , Evelin Mihailov
    • , Lili Milani
    • , Hartmut Göbel
    • , Ann-Louise Esserlind
    • , Anne Francke Christensen
    • , Thomas Folkmann Hansen
    • , Thomas Werge
    • , International Headache Genetics Consortium
    • , Verneri Anttila
    • , Ville Artto
    • , Andrea Carmine Belin
    • , Dorret I Boomsma
    • , Sigrid Børte
    • , Daniel I Chasman
    • , Lynn Cherkas
    • , Anne Francke Christensen
    • , Bru Cormand
    • , Ester Cuenca-Leon
    • , George Davey Smith
    • , Martin Dichgans
    • , Cornelia van Duijn
    • , Else Eising
    • , Tonu Esko
    • , Ann-Louise Esserlind
    • , Michel Ferrari
    • , Lydia Quaye
    • , Dale R Nyholt
    • , Lenore Launer
    • , Jaakko Kaprio
    • , Jaakko Kaprio
    • , Dale R Nyholt
    • , Gisela M Terwindt
    • , Carrie Northover
    • , Marjo-Riitta Järvelin
    • , William Wrenthal
    • , Arn M J M van den Maagdenberg
    • , George Davey Smith
    • , Stacy Steinberg
    • , Nadia Litterman
    • , Padhraig Gormley
    • , Andrea C Belin
    • , Daniel I Chasman
    • , Benjamin M Neale
    • , George McMahon
    • , Benjamin M Neale
    • , Linda M Pedersen
    • , Maija Wessman
    • , Alice Pressman
    • , Rune R Frants
    • , Massimo Mangino
    • , Mark J Daly
    • , Marjo Hiekkala
    • , Bendik S Winsvold
    • , Huiying Zhao
    • , Marta Vila-Pueyo
    • , Christian Kubisch
    • , Markus Schürks
    • , Olli Raitakari
    • , Tobias M Freilinger
    • , Marjo-Riitta Järvelin
    • , Andres Ingason
    • , Tobias Kurth
    • , Lyn Griffiths
    • , John-Anker Zwart
    • , Arpo J Aromaa
    • , Christian Kubisch
    • , Rainer Malik
    • , Tim Spector
    • , Aarno Palotie
    • , M Arfan Ikram
    • , Kari Stefansson
    • , Andres Metspalu
    • , Mikko Kallela
    • , Jes Olesen
    • , Danielle Posthuma
    • , Aarno Palotie
    • , Kari Stefansson
    • , Davor Lessel
    • , Bertram Muller-Myhsok
    • , Mari Kaunisto
    • , Hreinn Stefansson
    • , David Strachan
    • , Jes Olesen
    • , John-Anker Zwart
    • , Martin Dichgans
    • , Alfons Macaya
    • , Nancy Pedersen
    • , Priit Palta
    • , Dorret I Boomsma
    • , Lannie Ligthart
    • , David P Strachan
    • , Celia Sintas
    • , Nicholas A Furlotte
    • , Mitja Kurki
    • , Terho Lehtimaki
    • , Arn M J M van den Maagdenberg
    • , Olli Raitakari
    • , Eija Hamalainen
    • , Thomas Folkmann Hansen
    • , M Arfan Ikram
    • , Patricia Pozo-Rosich
    • , Risto Kajanne
    • , Maija Wessman
    • , Nicholas Eriksson
    •  & Michel D Ferrari
    Nature Genetics 48, 856–866
All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment