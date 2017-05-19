Mid-infrared photonics

Definition

Mid-infrared photonics is the practical application of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between two and approximately twenty micrometres. This region includes a number of so-called water windows: wavelengths of light that can propagate through the Earth’s atmosphere without being absorbed by water molecules. It is also highly relevant in spectroscopy.

