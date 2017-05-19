News and Views | | open
Mid-infrared photonics
Mid-infrared photonics is the practical application of electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between two and approximately twenty micrometres. This region includes a number of so-called water windows: wavelengths of light that can propagate through the Earth’s atmosphere without being absorbed by water molecules. It is also highly relevant in spectroscopy.
- Light: Science & Applications 6, e17063
Double-layer graphene for enhanced tunable infrared plasmonicsLight: Science & Applications 6, e16277
Generation and multi-octave shaping of mid-infrared intense single-cycle pulses
The conversion of shaped near-infrared pulses to shaped, energetic, multi-octave-spanning mid-infrared pulses lasting as little as 1.2 optical cycles is made possible by adiabatic difference frequency generation.Nature Photonics 11, 222–226
Beam shaping in high-power broad-area quantum cascade lasers using optical feedbackScientific Reports 7, 44284
Electric field-induced second-order nonlinear optical effects in silicon waveguides
The application of d.c. fields across p–i–n junctions in silicon ridge waveguides leads to crystal symmetry breaking. This induces a second-order optical nonlinear susceptibility that enables phase-only modulation and second-harmonic generation with an efficiency of ∼13% W–1 at 2.29 µm.Nature Photonics 11, 200–206
Light sources: Chip-based thermal emitterNature Photonics 11, 331
Novel efficient THz undulator using a laser-driven wireLight: Science & Applications 6, e17063
Imaging: Gas leak detectionNature Photonics 11, 208
Photovoltaics: Cool designsNature Energy 2, 17039
Surface phonon–polaritons: To scatter or not to scatter
A rewritable platform for subwavelength optical components is demonstrated by combining surface phonon–polaritons, sustained in a polar dielectric layer, with the switching functionality provided by a phase-change material.Nature Materials 15, 821–822
Nonlinear optics: Laser filaments reach far and fastNature Photonics 10, 498