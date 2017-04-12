Research | | open
Microwave chemistry
Microwave chemistry involves the use of microwave irradiation in carrying out chemical reactions. The approach can be used to efficiently heat a chemical reaction, which can accelerate reaction rates and improve chemical yields. The technique can also be used to selectively heat substances.
Synthesis of a highly Mg2+-selective fluorescent probe and its application to quantifying and imaging total intracellular magnesium
Specific and sensitive tools for quantifying intracellular magnesium cations are needed in biochemical research. This protocol describes the synthesis and use of a fluorescent Mg2+ probe based on diaza-18-crown-6-hydroxyquinoline.
Edge-terminated molybdenum disulfide with a 9.4-Å interlayer spacing for electrochemical hydrogen production
Layered molybdenum disulfide is a promising hydrogen evolution catalyst. Here, the authors report a strategy for synthesizing molybdenum disulfide nanosheets with edge-terminated structure and a significantly expanded interlayer spacing and demonstrate their enhanced catalytic activity.