Microsatellite instability
Microsatellite instability is genetic instability in short nucleotide repeats (microsatellites) due to a high mutation rate as a result of abnormal DNA mismatch repair. Rather than correcting errors that occur spontaneously during DNA replication, cells with impaired mismatch repair accumulate these errors. These sequences are not preserved faithfully through DNA replication and novel microsatellites are created.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Classification and characterization of microsatellite instability across 18 cancer types
Systematic analysis of more than 5,900 human tumor exomes yields a new genomic classifier of microsatellite instability and insight into its prevalence and biological implications.Nature Medicine 22, 1342–1350
Research | | open
Characterisation of PD-L1-positive subsets of microsatellite-unstable colorectal cancersBritish Journal of Cancer 115, 490–496
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Genomic instability in pre-neoplastic colonic lesionsOncogene 32, 5331–5332