Microsatellite instability

Definition

Microsatellite instability is genetic instability in short nucleotide repeats (microsatellites) due to a high mutation rate as a result of abnormal DNA mismatch repair. Rather than correcting errors that occur spontaneously during DNA replication, cells with impaired mismatch repair accumulate these errors. These sequences are not preserved faithfully through DNA replication and novel microsatellites are created.

