Dietary factors in rheumatic autoimmune diseases: a recipe for therapy?
Components of the human diet can have a profound effect on the way in which the human body responds to its environment. In this Review, the authors discuss several common dietary factors, outlining their effects on the development and progression of autoimmune rheumatic diseases via a common factor — the microbiome.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 13, 348–358
Microbial Biogeography and Core Microbiota of the Rat Digestive TractScientific Reports 7, 45840
Microbiota: a key orchestrator of cancer therapy
The human microbiota influences a whole range of physiological functions. In this Review, Roy and Trinchieri discuss our current understanding of how the gut microbiota modulates responses to cancer therapy as well as mediating susceptibility to toxic side effects.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 271–285
Gut microbiota modulation of chemotherapy efficacy and toxicity
Evidence is growing that the gut microbiota can modulate the actions of chemotherapy. Here, the authors discuss the available data from human, animal and in vitro studies and describe the implications of pharmacomicrobiomics in cancer therapeutics.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 356–365
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
Post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth: the missing link
Acute gastroenteritis precipitates post-infectious IBS in 10–30% of patients. In this Perspectives, Ghoshal and Gwee discuss evidence of overlap between post-infectious IBS, tropical sprue (which can also develop after acute gastroenteritis) and small intestinal bowel overgrowth, and argue that greater understanding of the links between these conditions will improve understanding of IBS pathogenesis.