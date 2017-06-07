MHC class I
MHC class I molecules are expressed by all nucleated cells of the body. They bind small fragments of protein from inside a cell and present these at the cell surface. CD8-positive T cells and NK cells can detect infected or damaged cells by scanning MHC class I molecules.
HLA-DP84Gly constitutively presents endogenous peptides generated by the class I antigen processing pathway
MHC class I and II molecules generally present endogenous and exogenous peptides, respectively, through distinct mechanisms. Here, the authors show that the class II molecule HLA-DP84Gly uses both class I and II mechanisms to constitutively present peptides.Nature Communications 8, 15244
Large-scale detection of antigen-specific T cells using peptide-MHC-I multimers labeled with DNA barcodes
Detection of more than 1,000 different T-cell specificities in parallel facilitates identification of cancer and autoimmune antigens.Nature Biotechnology 34, 1037–1045
Paediatric HIV infection: the potential for cure
Anecdotal reports of HIV-infected children who have continued to control viral replication after discontinuing antiretroviral therapy have led to the hope that unique factors associated with paediatric infection might offer greater potential for HIV cure in children than in adults.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 259–271
Finding order in chaos
Linda Sherman describes a 1991 study by Hans-Georg Rammensee and colleagues that defines allele-specific motifs required for the binding of peptides to MHC molecules.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 280
Spliced-peptide presentationNature Immunology 17, 1341
Motor neuron disease: Loss of MHCI exposes motor neurons to astrocyte-mediated toxicityNature Reviews Neurology 12, 188
Using T cells to detect noncanonical translation
Antiviral immunity: Editing HLA-E expression
Human cytomegalovirus infection induces microRNA editing, which leads to decreased HLA-E expression by, and increased NK cell-mediated killing of, infected cells.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 210–211
MHC molecules: Tweaking developing synapsesNature Reviews Immunology 14, 282