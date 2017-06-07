MHC
The major histocompatibility complex (MHC) is a cluster of genes encoding molecules that are important for lymphocyte activation. MHC molecules bind small fragments of proteins from inside a cell and present these at the cell surface. By scanning MHC molecules, lymphocytes can assess cells for signs of infection or damage.
HLA-DP84Gly constitutively presents endogenous peptides generated by the class I antigen processing pathway
MHC class I and II molecules generally present endogenous and exogenous peptides, respectively, through distinct mechanisms. Here, the authors show that the class II molecule HLA-DP84Gly uses both class I and II mechanisms to constitutively present peptides.Nature Communications 8, 15244
Antigen presentation profiling reveals recognition of lymphoma immunoglobulin neoantigens
Evidence for the abundant presentation of class II neoantigens by a human B-cell lymphoma.Nature 543, 723–727
MHC class II complexes sample intermediate states along the peptide exchange pathway
MHCII proteins bind and present both foreign and self-antigens to potentially activate CD4+ T cells via cognate T cell receptors (TCRs) during the adaptive immune response. Here, the authors combine NMR-detected H/D exchange with Markov modelling analysis to shed light on the dynamics of MHCII peptide exchange.Nature Communications 7, 13224
Finding order in chaos
Finding order in chaos
Linda Sherman describes a 1991 study by Hans-Georg Rammensee and colleagues that defines allele-specific motifs required for the binding of peptides to MHC molecules.Nature Reviews Immunology 17, 280
Research Highlights |
Spliced-peptide presentationNature Immunology 17, 1341
Research Highlights |
Germline TCR contributionsNature Immunology 17, 1141
Research Highlights |
Motor neuron disease: Loss of MHCI exposes motor neurons to astrocyte-mediated toxicityNature Reviews Neurology 12, 188
News and Views |
Using T cells to detect noncanonical translation
Comments and Opinion |
Our antigens, our selvesNature Medicine 20, 576