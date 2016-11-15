Methylases

Research | | open
Scientific Reports 6, 37115
Genomic profiling of DNA methyltransferases reveals a role for DNMT3B in genic methylation
Genome-wide localization and activity analysis of the de novo DNA methyltransferases DNMT3A and DNMT3B in mouse embryonic stem cells identifies overlapping and individual targeting preferences to the genome, including a role for DNMT3B in gene body methylation.Nature 520, 243–247
Investigation of the methylation of Numb by the SET8 protein lysine methyltransferaseScientific Reports 5, 13813
A methyl transferase links the circadian clock to the regulation of alternative splicing
Various biological processes are entrained by the day–night cycle to occur at a specific time of day. One way the circadian system exerts these effects is through post-transcriptional regulation. These authors show that a protein that transfers methyl groups onto several spliceosome subunits, PRMT5, is regulated by the light–dark cycle. Methylation of these subunits affects alternative splicing of some genes, thus making them subject to circadian control.Nature 468, 112–116
Cysteine methylation disrupts ubiquitin-chain sensing in NF-κB activation
A conserved protein from enteropathogenic Escherichia coli, NleE, inhibits innate immune defence against infection by disrupting the NF-κB signalling pathway through methylation of ubiquitin-chain sensing proteins.Nature 481, 204–208
Post-translational modification: NRMT organizes methyl transfer
Discovery of the first eukaryotic α-N-methyltransferase.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 11, 604–605