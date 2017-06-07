Metals and alloys

Definition

Metals and alloys are materials that are typically hard, malleable, and have good electrical and thermal conductivity. Alloys are made by melting two or more elements together, at least one of them a metal. They have properties that improve those of the constituent elements, such greater strength or resistance to corrosion.

    Temperature measurement standards rely on highly reproducible states of matter — including eutectic points, as Jonathan Pearce explains.

    • Jonathan Pearce
    Nature Physics 13, 104

    The successful adoption of metallic additive manufacturing in aviation will require investment in basic scientific understanding of the process, defining of standards and adaptive regulation.

    • Jaime Bonnín Roca
    • , Parth Vaishnav
    • , Erica R. H. Fuchs
    •  & M. Granger Morgan
    Nature Materials 15, 815–818

    Metallic materials are fundamental to advanced aircraft engines. While perceived as mature, emerging computational, experimental and processing innovations are expanding the scope for discovery and implementation of new metallic materials for future generations of advanced propulsion systems.

    • Tresa M. Pollock
    Nature Materials 15, 809–815

    Metallurgy has been crucial to the development of China and its economy. Ke Lu, director of the Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science, Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, talks to Nature Materials about the outlook for metallurgy and materials science in China.

    • John Plummer
    Nature Materials 15, 699–700
