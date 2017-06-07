Metals and alloys
Metals and alloys are materials that are typically hard, malleable, and have good electrical and thermal conductivity. Alloys are made by melting two or more elements together, at least one of them a metal. They have properties that improve those of the constituent elements, such greater strength or resistance to corrosion.
Hafnium—an optical hydrogen sensor spanning six orders in pressure
For monitoring hydrogen partial pressure, optical sensors have a particular safety advantage due to absence of wiring in operation area. Here authors show hysteresis-free, reproducible change in optical transmission in palladium-capped hafnium hydride films over six orders of magnitude in hydrogen partial pressure.Nature Communications 8, 15718
Stiff, light, strong and ductile: nano-structured High Modulus SteelScientific Reports 7, 2758
Polymorphism in a high-entropy alloy
Whether a polymorphic transition exists in high entropy alloys or not remains unclear since discovery of these alloys more than a decade ago. Here authors report an irreversible polymorphic transition from fcc to hcp in the prototype FeCoCrMnNi high entropy alloy and provide evidence for fcc phase being more stable than hcp phase only at high temperatures.Nature Communications 8, 15687
Cast aluminium single crystals cross the threshold from bulk to size-dependent stochastic plasticity
A transition in mechanical response occurs in micrometre-sized samples, but fabricating high-quality specimens in this regime is challenging. A microcasting technique now enables aluminium wires with smooth surfaces, and diameters spanning 6–100 μm.
Material Witness: Old gold — or new?Nature Materials 16, 159
Extra points for thermometry
Temperature measurement standards rely on highly reproducible states of matter — including eutectic points, as Jonathan Pearce explains.Nature Physics 13, 104
High-temperature alloys: Single-crystal performance boost
Titanium aluminide alloys are lightweight and have attractive properties for high-temperature applications. A new growth method that enables single-crystal production now boosts their mechanical performance.Nature Materials 15, 823–824
Policy needed for additive manufacturing
The successful adoption of metallic additive manufacturing in aviation will require investment in basic scientific understanding of the process, defining of standards and adaptive regulation.Nature Materials 15, 815–818
Alloy design for aircraft engines
Metallic materials are fundamental to advanced aircraft engines. While perceived as mature, emerging computational, experimental and processing innovations are expanding the scope for discovery and implementation of new metallic materials for future generations of advanced propulsion systems.Nature Materials 15, 809–815
Metallurgy is key
Metallurgy has been crucial to the development of China and its economy. Ke Lu, director of the Shenyang National Laboratory for Materials Science, Institute of Metal Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences, talks to Nature Materials about the outlook for metallurgy and materials science in China.Nature Materials 15, 699–700