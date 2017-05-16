Metals

Definition

Metals are electropositive chemical elements, and as such have a propensity to form cations, which they are found as – often bound in metalloproteins – in living systems. Many metals play important roles in living systems; for instance sodium and potassium, which are important for maintaining osmotic equilibrium, as well as calcium, magnesium, iron and copper.

