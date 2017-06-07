Metabolomics
Metabolomics refers to the systematic identification and quantification of the small molecule metabolic products (the metabolome) of a biological system (cell, tissue, organ, biological fluid, or organism) at a specific point in time. Mass spectrometry and NMR spectroscopy are the techniques most often used for metabolome profiling.
Evaluation of the effects of L-carnitine on medaka (Oryzias latipes) fatty liverScientific Reports 7, 2750
Metabolic anticipation in Mycobacterium tuberculosis
When faced with hypoxic conditions, Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts its metabolism to generate intermediates reserved for re-initiation of peptidoglycan biosynthesis that can be used as soon as it is re-exposed to normoxia.Nature Microbiology 2, 17084
Systems biology guided by XCMS Online metabolomicsNature Methods 14, 461–462
SIRT2 and glycolytic enzyme acetylation in pluripotent stem cells
The metabolic transition from mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to glycolysis is critical for somatic reprogramming of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). SIRT2 has now been established as a previously unknown regulator of this metabolic transition during somatic reprogramming by controlling the acetylation status of glycolytic enzymes.Nature Cell Biology 19, 412–414
Chemistry: Solution-state 13C NMR gets a boostNature Methods 14, 339
Microbiology: Many models of microbial metabolismNature Methods 14, 110
Global metabolomics
The ability to measure the metabolome on a global scale lags behind other omics techniques.Nature Methods 14, 32