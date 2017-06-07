News and Views |
Featured
News and Views |
Mitochondria link metabolism and epigenetics in haematopoiesisNature Cell Biology 19, 589–591
News and Views |
Cell forces meet cell metabolismNature Cell Biology 19, 591–593
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
Research | | open
Constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment is a priming event for mitochondrial division
The role of morphological alterations in the mitochondrial inner-membrane in regulating mitochondrial division are unknown. Here, the authors describe spontaneous and repetitive constriction of the mitochondrial inner compartment, and suggest this acts as a priming event for efficient mitochondrial division.Nature Communications 8, 15754
Research | | open
Loss of Parkinson’s disease-associated protein CHCHD2 affects mitochondrial crista structure and destabilizes cytochrome c
Mutations in CHCHD2 are associated with Parkinson’s disease. Here the authors investigate the physiological and pathological roles of CHCHD2 in Drosophila and mammalian cells, and find that it regulates mitochondrial respiration through stabilizing cytochrome c.Nature Communications 8, 15500
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cell cycle: Division enzyme regulates metabolism
Cell division requires the action of key regulator proteins called cyclins and CDKs. It emerges that a cyclin–CDK complex can regulate cell metabolism, and targeting this metabolic regulation causes tumour regression in mice.
Research Highlights |
A gel for lasting glucose control
Combining a diabetes drug with a gel-forming polymer could mean less frequent injections for people with the disease.
News |
Gathering by the Red Sea highlights links between environment and epigenetics
The number of conferences on epigenetics has been increasing in the past decade, underscoring the impact of the field on a variety of areas in biology and medicine. However, the mechanistic role of the epigenome in adaptation and inheritance, and how the environment may impinge on epigenetic control, are topics of growing debate. Those themes were the focus of the inaugural international King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Research Conference on Environmental Epigenetics in Saudi Arabia, where more than 100 participants from 19 countries enjoyed vibrant scientific discussions and a pleasant February breeze from the Red Sea.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 491–493
Research Highlights |
Bacterial physiology: An inside job on metabolism
Two new studies reveal how Mycobacterium tuberculosis adapts to environmental stresses that are associated with an intracellular lifestyle.
Research Highlights |
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes