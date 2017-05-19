Metabolic diseases

Featured
Raptor regulates functional maturation of murine beta cells
mTORC1 regulates beta cell survival, function and adaptation to physiologic and pathological stimuli. Here Ni et al. demonstrate that that deficiency of Raptor, a component of mTORC1 complex, impairs insulin secretion and glucose tolerance in mice by affecting maturation of beta cells during the postnatal period.Nature Communications 8, 15755
One-week glucose control via zero-order release kinetics from an injectable depot of glucagon-like peptide-1 fused to a thermosensitive biopolymer
An optimized formulation of glucagon-like peptide-1 recombinantly fused to an elastin-like polypeptide leads to zero-order release kinetics from a subcutaneous depot and to 10 days of glycaemic control in three mouse models of diabetes.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0078
Structural basis for the cooperative allosteric activation of the free fatty acid receptor GPR40
Crystal structures of hGPR40, a target for treatment of type 2 diabetes, bound to a partial and an allosteric agonist explain the binding cooperativity between these ligands and present new opportunities for structure-guided drug design.
News and Comment
Gut microbiota: Trust your gut — metformin and diabetes
Food addiction and obesity: unnecessary medicalization of hedonic overeating
The concept of food addiction as an explanation for the rise in obesity has become increasingly popular. In this Opinion article, Graham Finlayson critically evaluates the food addiction hypothesis and highlights several problems with its use.
Diabetes: Rising incidence of diabetes mellitus in youth in the USA
Diabetes mellitus is one of the largest epidemics the world faces and is now an important public health challenge. The 'SEARCH for Diabetes in Youth' consortium now reports that, between 2002 and 2012, incidence rates of type 1 diabetes mellitus and type 2 diabetes mellitus grew among all youth in the USA, more so in ethnic minorities.
Diabetes: Protective role for fish-derived fatty acids