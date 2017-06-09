Mesothelioma
Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer deriving by uncontrolled growth of mesothelial cells and is most commonly caused by exposure to asbestos. The most common site for mesothelioma is the pleura (outer lining of the lungs), but it can also arise in the abdominal (peritoneum) or cardiac cavity (pericardium).
Mutant KRAS promotes malignant pleural effusion formation
Malignant pleural effusion (MPE) is a lethal condition associated with various cancers. Here, the authors show that cancer cells with KRAS mutations promote MPE by recruiting myeloid cells via CCL2 signalling and that pharmaceutical targeting of KRAS results in reduced MPE incidence and volume in mouse models.Nature Communications 8, 15205
Targeted therapies: Bevacizumab is effective against mesotheliomaNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 134
Immunotherapy: CAR T cell distribution centresNature Reviews Cancer 14, 767
Immunotherapy: Improved efficacyNature Reviews Cancer 13, 823
Asbestos scandal
Irresponsible policies could cause an epidemic of malignant lung disease.Nature 468, 868
Epidemiology: Fear in the dust
Cancer epidemics in Turkey could hold the secret to staving off a public health disaster in North Dakota.
Mesothelin
Mouse studies suggest intrapleural delivery of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells could help treat malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) and other pleural malignancies.