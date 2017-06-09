Mesothelioma

Definition

Mesothelioma is a rare and aggressive cancer deriving by uncontrolled growth of mesothelial cells and is most commonly caused by exposure to asbestos. The most common site for mesothelioma is the pleura (outer lining of the lungs), but it can also arise in the abdominal (peritoneum) or cardiac cavity (pericardium).

