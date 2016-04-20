Menopause
Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstrual cycles. Natural menopause is caused by ageing-related loss of ovarian function; by contrast, iatrogenic menopause occurs due to medical interventions such as removal of the ovaries. Menopause can cause symptoms such as hot flushes and it increases the risk for certain diseases such as osteoporosis.

Menopause is the age-related loss of female reproductive function. Here, Davis et al. describe menopause physiology and its impact on women's health. They call for more research to understand the basic biology underlying this transition and to develop new therapies.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15004
Reproductive endocrinology: Don't be so quick to stop hormone-replacement therapy
Finnish women <60 years old have an increased risk of death from cardiac events or stroke within a year of stopping hormone-replacement therapy (HRT), compared with women who have not had HRT and with those on current therapy. The safety of the practice of annual discontinuation of HRT should be questioned.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 11–13
Authors' reply: Communicating evidence-based practice in menopauseNature Reviews Disease Primers 1, 15032