Menopause

Definition

Menopause is the permanent cessation of menstrual cycles. Natural menopause is caused by ageing-related loss of ovarian function; by contrast, iatrogenic menopause occurs due to medical interventions such as removal of the ovaries. Menopause can cause symptoms such as hot flushes and it increases the risk for certain diseases such as osteoporosis.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment