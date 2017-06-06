Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Exosome-delivered EGFR regulates liver microenvironment to promote gastric cancer liver metastasis
EGFR signalling has been linked to cancer development but whether it has any role in pre-metastatic niche formation is not known. Here the authors show that gastric cancer cells send EGFR through exosomes to the liver where it causes the establishment of a favourable microenvironment thus promoting metastasis.Nature Communications 8, 15016
Research |
α-Synuclein promotes dilation of the exocytotic fusion pore
The authors used knockout mice to demonstrate the normal function of the protein α-synuclein, which has a central role in Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The presynaptic protein promoted dilation of the exocytotic fusion pore, and mutations that cause Parkinson's disease specifically impaired this normal function.Nature Neuroscience 20, 681–689
Research |
An endosomal tether undergoes an entropic collapse to bring vesicles together
A new endosomal tethering mechanism involving a mechanochemical cycle of the dimeric coiled-coil protein EEA1 regulated by Rab5:GTP binding and GTP hydrolysis.Nature 537, 107–111
News and Comment
News and Views |
Showing transmitters the door: synucleins accelerate vesicle release
α-Synuclein is present at high levels in all neurons and their synapses. We now learn that this protein helps dilate the fusion pore, which forms transiently during vesicle exocytosis, promoting release of certain neurotransmitters.Nature Neuroscience 20, 629–631
News and Views |
SEC-uring membrane fusion: a sneak peek at SNARE-complex assembly driven by Sec1–Munc18 proteins
How is cellular cargo delivered at the right time and the right place, in response to the right signal? A key new piece in this fascinating biological puzzle has just been revealed.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 756–758
Research Highlights |
Organelle dynamics: Regulation of mitochondrial function by diet
Stearic acid covalently binds to transferrin receptor protein 1 (TFR1) and inhibits TFR1–JNK signalling and E3 ubiquitin ligase HUWE1-mediated ubiquitylation of mitofusin, ensuring proper mitochondrial fusion and function.
Comments and Opinion |
A molecular machine for neurotransmitter release: synaptotagmin and beyondNature Medicine 19, 1227–1231
Comments and Opinion |
In search of the molecular mechanism of intracellular membrane fusion and neurotransmitter releaseNature Medicine 19, 1232–1235
Research Highlights |
Membrane dynamics: ER trailblazing by RAB10
A role for RAB10 in guiding ER dynamics.