Melanoma
Melanoma is the most serious type of skin cancer. It develops when skin cells multiply rapidly as a consequence of mutations in their DNA caused by UV exposure. Melanomas originate in the pigment-producing melanocytes in the basal layer of the epidermis; they often resemble moles and are generally black or dark brown.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Increased platelet distribution width predicts poor prognosis in melanoma patientsScientific Reports 7, 2971
Research | | open
Acquired IFNγ resistance impairs anti-tumor immunity and gives rise to T-cell-resistant melanoma lesions
IFNγ secretion by CD8+ T cells is critical for immunotherapy efficacy. In this study, the authors show that melanoma patients can become resistant to immunotherapy by acquiring chromosomal alterations and subsequent inactivating mutations in genes of the IFNγ signalling cascade, most often JAK1 or JAK2.Nature Communications 8, 15440
Research | | open
RAF proteins exert both specific and compensatory functions during tumour progression of NRAS-driven melanoma
The melanoma-driver mutations in NRAS and BRAF are mutually exclusive but the contribution of RAF signalling downstream of NRAS remains to be clarified. Here, using mouse models, the authors show specific roles of each member of the RAF family at different stages of melanomagenesis.Nature Communications 8, 15262
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Skin cancer: Mutational landscape of melanoma revealed
Comments and Opinion |
Melanoma: a global perspective
Most of our current knowledge of melanoma is derived from the study of patients from populations of European descent, for whom public health, sun protection initiatives and screening measures have appreciably decreased disease mortality. Notably, some melanoma subtypes that most commonly develop in other populations are not associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light, suggesting a different disease aetiology. Further study of these subtypes is necessary to understand their risk factors and genomic architecture, and to tailor therapies and public health campaigns to benefit patients of all ethnic groups.
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Reinvigorated T-cell numbers counterbalance tumour burdenNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 329
News and Views |
Immunotherapy: Does adjuvant ipilimumab have little adverse effect on quality of life?
Adjuvant ipilimumab is associated with an 11% improvement in 5-year overall survival in patients with high-risk melanoma, but at the cost of considerable toxicity, with half of patients discontinuing treatment owing to adverse events. An analysis of quality-of-life (QoL) outcomes, however, showed little impact of adverse effects of this treatment on QoL, which is puzzling.
Research Highlights |
Immunotherapy: Cul-TIL-vating uveal melanoma regressionNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328–329
News and Views |
Skin Cancer: Have melanoma and skin cancer finally met their match?
Early diagnosis is a key component of melanoma prevention, but diagnostic accuracy varies considerably among clinicians managing patients with potentially suspicious skin lesions. Several tools have been developed to objectively enhance diagnostic assessment and accuracy. Herein, we discuss the potential diagnostic value and limitations of GoogleNet Inception, a new tool for image-based classification of skin lesions.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 267–268