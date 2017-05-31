Medical genomics
Medical genomics is the application and integration of genomic and other data—including functional genomics, genome structure, genome-scale population genetics, epigenomics, proteomics, systems analysis and pharmacogenomics—to better understand the genetic bases of drug response and disease.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Transplant genetics and genomics
Advances in genetics and genomics have transformed the field of organ transplantation. Here, the authors review the role of genetic dissimilarities between donor and recipient in transplant tolerance and rejection, and how the identification of genetic variants that predict adverse transplant outcomes can be used for personalized medicine.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 309–326
Reviews |
Evolving health care through personal genomics
The advent of genomic technologies is changing health care systems, with genomic data increasingly being applied to guide individual patient care. In this Essay, Rehm discusses how genomics is becoming an essential part of clinical care and the existing challenges that must be surmounted to take full advantage of personal genomic information.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 259–267
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Confounding factors in identification of disease-resilient individualsNature Biotechnology 34, 1103–1104
Research Highlights |
Evolutionary genetics: Haunted by the past — modern consequences of Neanderthal DNANature Reviews Genetics 17, 191
Comments and Opinion | | open
A commentary on evaluation of the evenness score in next-generation sequencingJournal of Human Genetics 61, 575
News |
Genome in a bottle—a human DNA standardNature Biotechnology 33, 675
Research Highlights |
Genetic testing: Clinical whole-genome sequencingNature Reviews Genetics 16, 377