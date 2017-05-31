Medical genetics

Featured
Clinical utility of gene-expression signatures in early stage breast cancer
Patients with early stage breast cancer have traditionally been assigned adjuvant systemic therapies on the basis of the clinical and histological characteristics of their disease. However, this approach often leads to overtreatment. In this Review, the authors describe the use of gene-expression signatures, some of which are already in clinical use, for determining the risks of recurrence and progression, and the most appropriate form of adjuvant therapy.
Biallelic TRIP13 mutations predispose to Wilms tumor and chromosome missegregation
Nazneen Rahman, Geert Kops and colleagues report the identification of biallelic loss-of-function mutations in TRIP13 in six individuals with Wilms tumor who presented with features of mosaic variegated aneuploidy. They show that TRIP13-mutant cells show spindle assembly checkpoint defects and suggest that mechanisms leading to aneuploidy may contribute directly to increased cancer risk.
Mutation Spectrum in the CACNA1A Gene in 49 Patients with Episodic AtaxiaScientific Reports 7, 2515
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.
Skin cancer: Mutational landscape of melanoma revealed
Genetic testing: The diagnostic power of RNA-seq
Resequencing at scale in neurodevelopmental disorders
An international collaboration has assembled DNA samples and detailed phenotypic information from >13,000 individuals with a clinical diagnosis of either autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or intellectual disability/developmental delay (ID/DD). The application of molecular inversion probe technologies to sequence 208 candidate genes at scale in this impressive resource has identified a large set of plausibly causative mutations for these disorders.Nature Genetics 49, 488–489
The road to precision oncology
The ultimate goal of precision medicine is to use population-based molecular, clinical and other data to make individually tailored clinical decisions for patients, although the path to achieving this goal is not entirely clear. A new study shows how knowledge banks of patient data can be used to make individual treatment decisions in acute myeloid leukemia.Nature Genetics 49, 320–321