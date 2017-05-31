Medical ethics

Latest Research and Reviews
Current controversies in brain death determination
Although the concept of brain death is widely accepted, some people perceive it to be tantamount to a legal fiction and believe that only cardiopulmonary death is true death. To explore contemporary controversies in brain death determination, Lewis and Greer highlight a selection of recent cases in which the core concepts of brain death were questioned.
Beyond the avoidance of waste: the ethical imperative to focus on value in the NICUJournal of Perinatology 37, 622–623
Sociology: Protest signallingNature Human Behaviour 1, 0115
Human germline genome editing and broad societal consensus
Should human genome editing be limited to somatic cells, or should germline genome editing also be permitted? Should (apparently) permissible human genome editing be limited to therapeutic purposes, or should enhancement purposes also be permitted? Who decides, and on what basis?Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0103
Is there a right not to know?
Does a patient with advanced incurable disease have a right not to hear the bad news? We think not. Failing to disclose a poor prognosis undermines patient autonomy and increases the likelihood of poor end-of-life care.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 259–260
Living donor liver transplantation: eliminating the wait for death in end-stage liver disease?
Living donor liver transplantation is an underutilized transplant option outside of Asia for those with end-stage liver disease. Here, Fisher details the history of the procedure, its indications, contraindications and outcomes, and the criteria for selection of appropriate donors.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 373–382