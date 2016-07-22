Research |
Latest Research and Reviews
- British Dental Journal 221, 49–50
Research |
NHS dentistry: The social media challengeBritish Dental Journal 220, 153
Research |
Dominant frames in legacy and social media coverage of the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report
The media uses specific language to report scientific knowledge to various audiences. A study focused on broadcast, newspapers and twitter reporting of the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report shows that coverage and framing of the Report was influenced by its sequential three-part structure and by the availability of accessible narratives and visuals.Nature Climate Change 5, 380–385
News and Comment
News |
It's not just you: science papers are getting harder to read
Papers from 2015 are a tougher read than some from the nineteenth century — and the problem isn't just about words, says Philip Ball.
Comments and Opinion |
Inaccuracies: Axe science hype from social mediaNature 542, 31
Comments and Opinion |
So you want to change the world?
In these tumultuous times, Nancy Baron urges scientists to speak from the heart to build public trust in research.
Comments and Opinion |
Trump: polls right, models wrongNature 540, 39
Comments and Opinion |
Conservation: thrive on slings and arrowsNature 540, 38–39
Comments and Opinion |
Climate science: Denialism deciphered
Dave Reay enjoys a wry history of US climate-science obfuscation.Nature 538, 34–35