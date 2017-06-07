Mechanism of action
Mechanism of action describes the process by which a molecule, such as a drug, functions to produce a pharmacological effect. A drug’s mechanism of action may refer to its effects on a biological readout such as cell growth, or its interaction and modulation of its direct biomolecular target, for example a protein or nucleic acid.
Latest Research and Reviews
Targeting S-adenosylmethionine biosynthesis with a novel allosteric inhibitor of Mat2A
PF-9366 inhibits Mat2A by binding to an allosteric site that overlaps with the binding site of Mat2B, altering the active site and supporting a model in which Mat2B can be either an inhibitor or an activator of Mat2A, depending on methionine and SAM levels.
Splicing modulators act at the branch point adenosine binding pocket defined by the PHF5A–SF3b complex
A number of natural occurring small-molecule splicing modulators are known. Here, the authors combine chemogenomic, structural and biochemical methods and show that these compounds also target the spliceosome-associated protein PHF5A and propose a potential modulator binding site in the PHF5A–SF3B1 complex.Nature Communications 8, 15522
Salinomycin kills cancer stem cells by sequestering iron in lysosomes
Cancer stem cells are typically refractory to conventional treatments. Now, an unprecedented mechanism has been discovered by which salinomycin and derivatives can sequester iron in lysosomes leading to cytoplasmic iron depletion and the subsequent production of reactive oxygen species that are lethal to the cell. This discovery of the importance of iron in cancer stem cell maintenance provides an opportunity for developing new therapeutics.
News and Comment
Analgesia: Designing out opioid side effectsNature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 311
Fragment-based phenotypic screening is a hit
Libraries of functionalized small-molecule fragments that can be screened in whole cells could take phenotypic drug discovery to the next level, providing new opportunities against undertargeted proteins.Nature Reviews Drug Discovery 16, 225–226
Incontinence: β3-adrenoceptor agonists synergize with antimuscarinicsNature Reviews Urology 13, 496
Dual inhibitory action on aldosterone by combined angiotensin receptor antagonism and neprilysin inhibitionHypertension Research 39, 753–755
Chemical probes: The many genes of drug mechanism
A small molecule's biological activity in a cell depends on the actions of many gene products. Correlations between basal gene expression and compound sensitivity across hundreds of human cell lines reveal a broad view of cellular mechanisms of action.Nature Chemical Biology 12, 57–58