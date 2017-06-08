Mechanical properties

Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Cast aluminium single crystals cross the threshold from bulk to size-dependent stochastic plasticity
A transition in mechanical response occurs in micrometre-sized samples, but fabricating high-quality specimens in this regime is challenging. A microcasting technique now enables aluminium wires with smooth surfaces, and diameters spanning 6–100 μm.
News and Comment
News and Views |
Cation–π Interactions: Mimicking mussel mechanics
Gluing materials together underwater is a mighty challenge faced — and overcome — by mussels. It requires good adhesion and cohesion. Molecular-level mechanical measurements have now shown that cation–π interactions provide surprisingly strong cohesive abilities.Nature Chemistry 9, 408–409
Research Highlights |
Spider silk: Spinning an artificial yarnNature Reviews Materials 2, 17003
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Solid stress indicates tumour pathology
Research Highlights |
Elastomers: Morph on demandNature Physics 12, 992
News and Views |
Nanomechanics: Small-scale transformations
Under shear stress, silicon nanocrystals become amorphous through an intermediate hexagonal crystalline phase.Nature Nanotechnology 11, 842
Comments and Opinion |
Advanced structural ceramics in aerospace propulsion
Humankind's aerospace aspirations are placing unprecedented demands on vehicle propulsion systems. Advanced structural ceramics are playing a key role in addressing these challenges.Nature Materials 15, 804–809