Mast cells
Mast cells are a type of innate immune cell. They contain large granules that are packed with immunomodulatory and vasoactive molecules, which are released following mast cell degranulation. Mast cells may protect the host during parasitic or bacterial infections, but they can also have detrimental roles in allergy.
Latest Research and Reviews
Expression profiling of constitutive mast cells reveals a unique identity within the immune system
Austen and colleagues assess the transcriptional profiles of mast cells isolated from peripheral connective tissues and basophils isolated from spleen and blood. Mast cells show a unique tissue profile and minimal homology with basophils or other immunocytes.Nature Immunology 17, 878–887
Detection of circulating mast cells in advanced systemic mastocytosisLeukemia 30, 1953–1956
News and Comment
Discrimination powerNature Immunology 15, 318
Innate immunity: Skin fibroblasts shield mast cells
Local fibroblasts prevent mast cell activation in the skin by degrading retinoic acid.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 286
Mast cell–DC axisNature Immunology 14, 698
PLA2G3 promotes mast cell maturation and function
The mast cell–derived phospholipase PLA2G3 and fibroblast prostaglandin synthase contribute to a mast cell–fibroblast paracrine axis dependent on the prostaglandin PGD2 and its receptor DP1 that can enhance the maturation and mediator secretion of mast cells.Nature Immunology 14, 527–529
Mucosal immunology: A wee immune response
IL-10 production by mast cells in the bladder suppresses adaptive immunity and promotes chronic urinary tract infections.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 220–221
Mast cells: Fishing for circulating IgE
Perivascular mast cells in the skin extend projections into the blood vessel lumen to acquire circulating IgE.Nature Reviews Immunology 13, 68–69