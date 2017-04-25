Research | | open
Marine mammals
Marine mammals are those whose life cycle is at least in part dependent on the ocean. They include cetaceans, such as whales and dolphins, sirenians, such as dugongs and manatees, pinnipeds, such as seals and walruses, and also partially marine species such as polar bears and sea otters.
- Scientific Reports 7, 46734
Habitat-based cetacean density models for the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf of MexicoScientific Reports 6, 22615
Large-scale climatic anomalies affect marine predator foraging behaviour and demography
Understanding how organisms respond to short-term climate variations will help predict the impact of future global change. Here, Bost et al. show that large-scale climatic anomalies coincide with changes in the foraging behaviour and populations dynamics of king penguins in the Southern hemisphere.Nature Communications 6, 8220
Quasi-planktonic behavior of foraging top marine predatorsScientific Reports 5, 18063
Passive acoustic monitoring of beaked whale densities in the Gulf of MexicoScientific Reports 5, 16343
Exercise at depth alters bradycardia and incidence of cardiac anomalies in deep-diving marine mammals
Deep-sea diving mammals routinely undergo extreme physiological challenges not experienced by their terrestrial counterparts. Using high-resolution electrocardiographic recorders fitted to seals and dolphins, Williams et al. report an increased frequency of cardiac arrhythmias at greater exercise intensity and dive depth.Nature Communications 6, 6055
Taxonomy: Scarce cetaceans cataloguedNature 492, 315
How to avoid the pitfalls of inbreeding
By balancing self-fertilization with occasional sex, a small marine fish maintains a robust immune system.
Whale woe in the Atlantic
Four decades of data show most whale deaths were caused by humans.
Animal behaviour: Seals see glowing preyNature 489, 180
Blue whales pirouette for food
The juggernauts of the sea are nimble giants at feeding time, video footage reveals.
Cetaceans: Monitor sea pollution to stop strandingsNature 486, 323