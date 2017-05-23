Malnutrition
Malnutrition is a condition that develops when a person's dietary intake does not contain the right amount of nutrients for healthy functioning, or when a person cannot correctly absorb nutrients from food. The term malnutrition includes undernutrition, overnutrition or an incorrect balance of nutrients.
Haemodialysis: Intradialytic meals: addressing a neglected problem
New data suggest that provision of high-protein, high-calorie intradialytic meals in combination with phosphate binder therapy could be an easy and effective strategy to reduce the risk of malnutrition in patients on haemodialysis. These findings highlight the importance of avoiding excessive dietary restrictions in these patients.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 6–8
Nutrition: How will the next 'Decade of Nutrition' be different from the past one?
The global burden of malnutrition (undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies or obesity) is considerable and associated with risk of excess mortality and long-term adverse outcomes. Concerted action to achieve agreed global nutrition targets is proposed for the next decade, which must be coupled with the political will to address the root causes of malnutrition and implement evidence-based strategies.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 441–442
Gut microbiota: How to build healthy growth-promoting gut communities
Altered patterns of gut microbiota maturation are associated with impaired growth and undernutrition in early childhood. A closer look at historical contingency and the ecological processes that determine microbial community assembly might enlighten strategies to restore a health-promoting gut ecosystem.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 379–380
Gut microbiota: Growth impairment in undernourished childrenNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 186
