Male factor infertility

Definition

Male factor infertility is the failure of a couple to conceive owing to a male-related factor. Male factor infertility can be caused by semen abnormalities (detected on semen analysis) or sexual dysfunction.

Latest Research and Reviews

    High levels of seminal oxidative stress lead to sperm DNA damage and male factor infertility. In this review, the authors describe the mechanisms of oxidative-stress-induced male factor infertility, and how lifestyle-related interventions might reduce levels of seminal oxidative stress, ameliorate infertility and potentially improve the health of the children of men with high levels of seminal oxidative stress.

    • Shilpa Bisht
    • , Muneeb Faiq
    • , Madhuri Tolahunase
    •  & Rima Dada
    Nature Reviews Urology

    Semen quality in young men has been declining, and shows geographical, as well as temporal, variation. Several aspects of modern life, including lifestyle and environmental factors, stress, and exposure to endocrine disruptors and radiation, could be contributing to these trends. In this Review, the authors describe how semen quality is changing in the 21st century, and consider how we can best identify and avoid the underlying causes.

    • Helena E. Virtanen
    • , Niels Jørgensen
    •  & Jorma Toppari
    Nature Reviews Urology 14, 120–130

    The prostate gland is the major male reproductive gland involved in male fertility. In this Review, the authors discuss the reproductive function of the prostate gland, summarizing physiological and molecular mechanisms that connect prostate homeostasis with male fertility and describing how these mechanisms are associated with prostatic diseases. They highlight the central role of Zn2+ and citrate in regulating activities of the prostate epithelium, discuss the influence of bacteria-related prostate inflammation on male fertility, and note the potential role of prostatic inflammation in the development of prostatic hyperplastic growth and prostate carcinogenesis.

    • Paolo Verze
    • , Tommaso Cai
    •  & Stefano Lorenzetti
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 379–386

    Treatment of infertility-related hormonal dysfunction in men requires an understanding of the hormonal basis of spermatogenesis. However, the best method for accurately determining male androgenization status remains elusive and the tools available for inferring the intratesticular hormonal environment are unreliable. In this Review, the authors discuss the status of our knowledge for diagnosis and treatment of this condition.

    • Martin Kathrins
    •  & Craig Niederberger
    Nature Reviews Urology 13, 309–323
