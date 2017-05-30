Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Oxidative stress and male infertility
High levels of seminal oxidative stress lead to sperm DNA damage and male factor infertility. In this review, the authors describe the mechanisms of oxidative-stress-induced male factor infertility, and how lifestyle-related interventions might reduce levels of seminal oxidative stress, ameliorate infertility and potentially improve the health of the children of men with high levels of seminal oxidative stress.
Reviews |
Semen quality in the 21st century
Semen quality in young men has been declining, and shows geographical, as well as temporal, variation. Several aspects of modern life, including lifestyle and environmental factors, stress, and exposure to endocrine disruptors and radiation, could be contributing to these trends. In this Review, the authors describe how semen quality is changing in the 21st century, and consider how we can best identify and avoid the underlying causes.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 120–130
Reviews |
The role of the prostate in male fertility, health and disease
The prostate gland is the major male reproductive gland involved in male fertility. In this Review, the authors discuss the reproductive function of the prostate gland, summarizing physiological and molecular mechanisms that connect prostate homeostasis with male fertility and describing how these mechanisms are associated with prostatic diseases. They highlight the central role of Zn2+ and citrate in regulating activities of the prostate epithelium, discuss the influence of bacteria-related prostate inflammation on male fertility, and note the potential role of prostatic inflammation in the development of prostatic hyperplastic growth and prostate carcinogenesis.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 379–386
Reviews |
Diagnosis and treatment of infertility-related male hormonal dysfunction
Treatment of infertility-related hormonal dysfunction in men requires an understanding of the hormonal basis of spermatogenesis. However, the best method for accurately determining male androgenization status remains elusive and the tools available for inferring the intratesticular hormonal environment are unreliable. In this Review, the authors discuss the status of our knowledge for diagnosis and treatment of this condition.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 309–323
News and Comment
News and Views |
Infection: A new threat on the horizon — Zika virus and male fertility
Amongst the many causes of male-factor infertility, a diagnosed viral cause is a rather infrequent aetiological factor. However, a recent study has illustrated that Zika virus infections affect not only developing fetuses in pregnant women, but are also a threat to fertility in men. Whether this threat could be managed or mitigated remains uncertain.Nature Reviews Urology 14, 135–136
Research Highlights |
Testicular cancer: In a spin — disorientated divisions disrupt germ cellsNature Reviews Urology 13, 561
Research Highlights |
Male factor infertility: HCG-based therapy for testosterone-related infertility
Research Highlights |
Urologic oncology: Moringa oleifera leaf for chemotherapy-induced infertility
Research Highlights |
Pharmacology: Acetaminophen might decrease testosterone in fetal testesNature Reviews Urology 12, 360
News | | open
Endosulfan induces male infertilityCell Death & Disease 6, e2022