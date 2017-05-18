Research | | open
Magneto-optics
Magneto-optics is the use of magnetic fields to influence light propagation. This usually involves changing the physical properties of the medium through which the light is travelling. An example is the Faraday effect in which the polarization of light is rotated by an angle proportional to the magnetic-field strength.
Optical-helicity-driven magnetization dynamics in metallic ferromagnets
Optical switching of ferromagnets has attracted interest for use in ultrafast spintronics but the physical origin of the effect remains unclear. Here the authors determine the contributions of two proposed mechanisms, the inverse Faraday effect and optical spin-transfer torque.Nature Communications 8, 15085
Nanoscale interface confinement of ultrafast spin transfer torque driving non-uniform spin dynamics
Fundamental understanding of ultrafast spin dynamics is crucial for spintronics applications. Here the authors demonstrate an ultrafast technique to explore the inhomogeneous THz spin dynamics in Fe/Au/Fe multilayers triggered by spin transfer torque.Nature Communications 8, 15007
Ultrafast nonthermal photo-magnetic recording in a transparent medium
Ultrafast photo-magnetic recording in transparent films of the dielectric cobalt-substituted garnet has very low heat load and is much faster than existing alternatives.Nature 542, 71–74
Materials optics: Lighting up antiferromagnets
Weak coupling of light to the microscopic magnetic order in antiferromagnetic materials makes their optical characterization notoriously difficult. Now, a table-top magneto-optical technique has been developed for detecting the vector direction of antiparallel-aligned magnetic moments in a metallic antiferromagnet.Nature Photonics 11, 74–76
Fundamental optical physics: Nonlinear optics rules magnetism
Dynamic control of magnetization by short laser pulses has recently attracted much interest. The Kerr nonlinearity has now been utilized to modulate the polarization of light at terahertz frequencies.Nature Photonics 10, 74–75
