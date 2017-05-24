Macular degeneration
Macular degeneration usually refers to the age-related degenerative changes in the retina that can result in loss of central vision. It is caused by abnormal blood vessel growth (a condition referred to as 'wet' macular degeneration) or atrophy and accumulation of debris ('dry' macular degeneration), both of which damage the macula.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Association between open-angle glaucoma and neovascular age-related macular degeneration: a case-control studyEye 31, 872–877
One-year real-world outcomes in patients receiving fixed-dosing aflibercept for neovascular age-related macular degenerationEye 31, 878–883
Exercise metabolism in 2016: Health benefits of exercise — more than meets the eye!
Although regular physical activity can prevent or reduce the risk of many age-related diseases, the molecular mechanisms underpinning the protective effects of exercise are largely unknown. In 2016, a series of studies demonstrated that crosstalk between tissues during exercise can protect against metabolic disease, cancer, retinal degeneration and memory loss. These studies provide a molecular basis for the concept of 'exercise as medicine'.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 72–74
Thrombotic microangiopathies: VEGF–complement interactionsNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 62