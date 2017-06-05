Macrophages
Blood monocytes that enter damaged tissues from the circulation differentiate into macrophages. These specialised phagocytic cells recognise, engulf and degrade cellular debris and pathogens and can survive several months. They function both in innate and adaptative immunity and are also essential for wound healing processes.
Succinate and its G-protein-coupled receptor stimulates osteoclastogenesis
Bone loss is common in patients with diabetes, but the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms are unclear. Here the authors show high succinate levels in mice with type 2 diabetes and that succinate can signal through succinate receptor 1 on osteoclasts to induce bone resorption.Nature Communications 8, 15621
Magnitude-dependent response of osteoblasts regulated by compressive stressScientific Reports 7, 44925
Rapid adaptation to microgravity in mammalian macrophage cellsScientific Reports 7, 43
Macrophage heterogeneity in the context of rheumatoid arthritis
Macrophages, which have roles in the pathogenesis and resolution of rheumatoid arthritis, consist of a heterogeneous population of cells with different origins and functions. This Review describes these properties, and considers the potential for therapeutic targeting of specific macrophage subtypes.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 472–485
RNA-binding protein Musashi2 induced by RANKL is critical for osteoclast survivalCell Death & Disease 7, e2300
Immunology: Surprising role of cardiac macrophages in heart electrical conductionNature Reviews Cardiology 14, 315
HIV persistence in macrophages
A recent study using a humanized mouse model shows that HIV-1 can persist in macrophages during antiretroviral therapy (ART), and suggests that macrophages may represent an obstacle to efforts to cure HIV-1 infection.Nature Medicine 23, 538–539
Adipose tissue: Macrophage retention inhibits beige adipogenesis in obesityNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 313
Sepsis: Bile acids promote inflammation in cholestasis-associated sepsisNature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 324–325
Immunometabolism: ER stress drives obesity by reducing energy expenditureNature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 315