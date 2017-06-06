Macroautophagy
Macroautophagy is a process in which cellular contents are degraded by lysosomes or vacuoles and recycled. Double-membraned structures called autophagosomes enclose cellular material and then fuse with lysosomes. Non-selective macroautophagy is stimulated by starvation. Organelle-specific macroautophagy processes such as mitophagy, pexophagy and ribophagy remove damaged organelles.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
WIPI3 and WIPI4 β-propellers are scaffolds for LKB1-AMPK-TSC signalling circuits in the control of autophagy
During autophagy, AMPK and mTOR associate with ULK1 and regulate phosphatidylinositol 3-phosphate (PtdIns3P) production that mediates autophagosome formation via WIPI proteins. Here the authors show WIPI3 and WIPI4 have a scaffolding function upstream of PtdIns3P production and have a role in the PtdIns3P effector function of WIPI1-WIPI2 at nascent autophagosomes.Nature Communications 8, 15637
Research | | open
Legionella effector Lpg1137 shuts down ER-mitochondria communication through cleavage of syntaxin 17
The pathogenic bacterium Legionella pneumophila replicates within macrophages. Here, the authors show that L. pneumophila secretes an effector protein that cleaves the host protein syntaxin 17, thus inhibiting autophagy and staurosporine-induced apoptosis in the host cell.Nature Communications 8, 15406
News and Comment
News and Views |
Huntingtin facilitates selective autophagy
Selective autophagy is essential for maintaining cellular homeostasis under different growth conditions. Huntingtin, mutated versions of which have been implicated in Huntington disease, is now shown to act as a scaffold protein that couples the induction of autophagy and the selective recruitment of cargo into autophagosomes.Nature Cell Biology 17, 214–215
News and Views |
CLEARance wars: PolyQ strikes back
Polyglutamine expansion in the androgen receptor, causing X-linked spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy, impairs its function as a transcriptional coactivator regulating an extensive network of proteins involved in protein clearance.Nature Neuroscience 17, 1140–1142
News and Views |
Selective autophagy goes exclusive
Using in vitro reconstitution systems, three studies shed light on the interactions of Atg8 family proteins with cargo receptors and components of the basal autophagy machinery. The results have important mechanistic implications for selective macroautophagy, scaffold formation and spatio-temporal organization of the lipidation process during autophagosome formation.Nature Cell Biology 16, 395–397
Research Highlights |
Chromatin: Lysosomes help process chromatin in senescence
Research Highlights |
Autophagy: Atg independence in the midgut
Autophagy in the Drosophila melanogaster midgut is Atg7- and Atg3-independent.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 14, 546–547