Macroautophagy

Definition

Macroautophagy is a process in which cellular contents are degraded by lysosomes or vacuoles and recycled. Double-membraned structures called autophagosomes enclose cellular material and then fuse with lysosomes. Non-selective macroautophagy is stimulated by starvation. Organelle-specific macroautophagy processes such as mitophagy, pexophagy and ribophagy remove damaged organelles.

