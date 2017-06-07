Machine learning
Machine learning is the ability of a machine to improve its performance based on previous results. Machine learning methods enable computers to learn without being explicitly programmed and have multiple applications, for example, in the improvement of data mining algorithms.
Latest Research and Reviews
Common sequence variants affect molecular function more than rare variants?Scientific Reports 7, 1608
Tradict enables accurate prediction of eukaryotic transcriptional states from 100 marker genes
Global patterns of gene transcription can be represented with reduced dimensionality. Here, the authors devise a method called Tradict that learns and uses 100 marker genes to predict transcriptome-wide pathway expression levels and patterns that reflect cell activity and state.Nature Communications 8, 15309
Cognitive science: Biased machinesNature Human Behaviour 1, 0120
Auspicious machine learning
The accelerating diagnostic power of deep learning will soon empower physicians.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0036
Computational medicine: A cybernetic eye for rare disease
Deep learning implemented in a collaborative cloud-based platform empowers ophthalmologists in the diagnosis of congenital cataracts.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0032
Early detection: The algorithm will see you now
Esteva et al. have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm which recognises and classifies skin cancers as accurately as specialist clinicians, thereby automating diagnosis.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 142
Multicut brings automated neurite segmentation closer to human performanceNature Methods 14, 101–102