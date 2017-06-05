Latest Research and Reviews
The B-cell receptor controls fitness of MYC-driven lymphoma cells via GSK3β inhibition
Combined studies in MYC-driven mouse lymphomas and human Burkitt lymphoma unravel an essential role for the B-cell antigen receptor in the control of tumour B-cell fitness both in vitro and in vivo, with possible biological and clinical implications.Nature 546, 302–306
Haematological cancer: Nivolumab is effective in PCNSL and PTLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 328
Immunotherapy: DLBCL remissions driven by CARs
Targeted therapies: Ibrutinib: new option for relapsed MZLNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 200
News and Views |
Exhausting alloreactivity of donor-derived CAR T cells
A study in mouse models of allogeneic stem cell transplantation with donor-derived CD19 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells for the treatment of relapsed B cell malignancies indicates that T cell exhaustion might have a role in preventing allogeneic reactivity of CD19 CAR T cells.Nature Medicine 23, 147–148
Lymphoma: Now you see it...
Scherer et al. show that analysis of circulating tumour DNA can provide prognostic information and predict relapse in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 2