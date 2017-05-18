News and Views |
Lymphocytes
Lymphocytes are white blood cells that have important immune functions. The main populations of lymphocytes are B cells, T cells and natural killer (NK) cells. They are typically (although not exclusively) associated with adaptive immune responses. Populations of novel innate-like lymphocytes were first described in 2010.
Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
Ash1l and lnc-Smad3 coordinate Smad3 locus accessibility to modulate iTreg polarization and T cell autoimmunity
The transcriptional program activated by Smad2/Smad3 is critical for the induction and function of regulatory T cells. Here the authors show that the expression of Smad3 is modulated by the complementary functions of a methyltransferase Ash1l and an lncRNA lnc-Smad3 on the promoter accessibility of the mouse Smad3 locus.Nature Communications 8, 15818
Distinct homotypic B-cell receptor interactions shape the outcome of chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
Chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) is characterized by cell-autonomous B-cell receptor (BcR)-mediated signalling of neoplastic B lymphocytes. Here the authors unveil the structural basis and diversity of activatory homotypic BcR contacts and link them with CLL heterogeneity and the clinical outcome.Nature Communications 8, 15746
Tespa1 regulates T cell receptor-induced calcium signals by recruiting inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptors
The thymocyte development protein Tespa1 is known to translate T cell receptor signals by affecting the calcium signalling cascade, but it is not clear how. Here the authors show that Tespa1 recruits IP3R1 to the TCR signalling complex.Nature Communications 8, 15732
Ndfip1 restricts mTORC1 signalling and glycolysis in regulatory T cells to prevent autoinflammatory disease
T regulatory (Treg) cells are essential for maintaining immune homeostasis, but how the stability of their lineage and function is regulated is unclear. Here the authors show that Ndfip1 is essential for suppressing Treg cell IL-4 production and metabolic alteration to preserve Treg lineage and function.Nature Communications 8, 15677
The ATP-binding cassette transporter A1 regulates phosphoantigen release and Vγ9Vδ2 T cell activation by dendritic cells
γδT cells are activated by phosphoantigens, and ABCA1 is involved in cholesterol transport. Here the authors link these ideas to show that ABCA1, apoA-I and BTN3A1 regulate extracellular phosphoantigen release by dendritic cells, and implicate ABCA1 in mevalonate-mediated activation of Vγ9Vδ2 T cells.Nature Communications 8, 15663
NK cell allorecognition
Ashley Moffett describes a 1995 paper by Colonna and Samaridis that provided the stiumulus to understanding the link between NK cells and pre-eclampsia.
T cell–B cell collaboration
Jonathan Sprent describes a 1968 study by Graham Mitchell and Jacques Miller that showed the requirement for T cell–B cell collaboration for antibody production.
Immunology: Hippo signalling influences T cell fate
Immunotherapy: Programming T cells in situNature Reviews Cancer 17, 372
News and Views |
RNA-binding proteins, the guardians of the marginal zone
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) take control of binary cell-fate 'decisions' and cellular identity in lymphoid organs, as the RBP ZFP36L1 is shown to negatively regulate the stability of the transcription factors KLF2 and IRF8 to control the maintenance, survival and localization of marginal zone B cells.Nature Immunology 18, 595–597
Autoimmunity: HLA-mediated protection in Goodpasture disease