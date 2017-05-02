Long-term depression
Long-term depression (LTD) is the biological process by which certain types of synaptic stimulation – such as prolonged low frequency input – result in a long-lasting decrease in the strength of synaptic transmission. It is thought that the mechanisms underlying LTD, together with those underlying long-term potentiation, may contribute to synaptic plasticity during learning.
Calpain-1 deletion impairs mGluR-dependent LTD and fear memory extinctionScientific Reports 7, 42788
ASIC1a regulates insular long-term depression and is required for the extinction of conditioned taste aversion
The acid-sensing ion channel, ASIC1a, is known to play a role in synaptic transmission and plasticity. Here, the authors demonstrate a role for ASIC1a in regulating plasticity in the insular cortex and find that extinction of conditioned taste aversion memory is disrupted in the ASIC1a knockout mice.Nature Communications 7, 13770
Transduction of group I mGluR-mediated synaptic plasticity by β-arrestin2 signalling
mGluRs are known to undergo non-canonical signalling regulation, although the underlying mechanisms are unclear. Here, the authors identify a role for β-arrestin2, but not β-arrestin1, in group I mGluR-mediated plasticity at hippocampal synapses.Nature Communications 7, 13571
Learning and memory: Neurotrophic memoryNature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 646
Learning and memory: Engineering memoriesNature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 429
Synaptic plasticity: Microglial cell-mediated depression
Activation of microglial complement receptor 3 by an inflammatory stimulus in the presence of hypoxia induces long-term depression of synaptic transmission in the hippocampus.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 15, 280–281
The BCM theory of synapse modification at 30: interaction of theory with experiment
The BCM theory of synaptic plasticity is now 30 years old. In this Perspective article, Cooper and Bear discuss how this theory has advanced our understanding of synaptic plasticity, learning and memory and highlight the important role that theory can have in neuroscience research.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 13, 798–810
Synaptic plasticity: A new partnership
Activation of central TRPV1 receptors by anandamide mediates long-term depression in the hippocampus and nucleus accumbens.
Anandamide serves two masters in the brain
Two studies in this issue find that postsynaptic TRPV1 receptors affect AMPA receptor endocytosis to mediate anandamide-induced long-term depression in the hippocampus and nucleus accumbens.Nature Neuroscience 13, 1446–1448