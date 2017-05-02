Long-term depression

Definition

Long-term depression (LTD) is the biological process by which certain types of synaptic stimulation – such as prolonged low frequency input – result in a long-lasting decrease in the strength of synaptic transmission. It is thought that the mechanisms underlying LTD, together with those underlying long-term potentiation, may contribute to synaptic plasticity during learning.

