Locus coeruleus

Definition

The locus coeruleus is a nucleus in the pons that plays important roles in homeostasis, arousal and sleep, memory and emotions. Neurons of the locus coeruleus project to numerous brain areas including the spinal cord, cerebellum, hypothalamus, the thalamic relay nuclei, the amygdala, the basal telencephalon, and the cortex.

