Locus coeruleus
Definition
The locus coeruleus is a nucleus in the pons that plays important roles in homeostasis, arousal and sleep, memory and emotions. Neurons of the locus coeruleus project to numerous brain areas including the spinal cord, cerebellum, hypothalamus, the thalamic relay nuclei, the amygdala, the basal telencephalon, and the cortex.
Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Techniques: Neuronal barcodingNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 605
Comments and Opinion |
SSRI-Enhanced Locus Coeruleus Activity and Adolescent Suicide: Lessons from Animal ModelsNeuropsychopharmacology 35, 1619–1620