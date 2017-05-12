Liver cirrhosis
Liver cirrhosis is irreversible damage or scarring to the liver as a result of advanced liver disease (such as hepatitis) that stops the liver functioning, potentially leading to liver failure. Healthy tissue is replaced by areas of liver fibrosis and regenerative nodules, which alters the normal structure of the liver.
Adiposity amplifies the genetic risk of fatty liver disease conferred by multiple loci
Jonathan Cohen, Helen Hobbs and colleagues show that adiposity significantly amplifies the effects of PNPLA3, TM6SF2, and GCKR sequence variants on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. They find that synergy between adiposity and genotype influences the full spectrum of the disease, from steatosis to hepatic inflammation and cirrhosis.Nature Genetics 49, 842–847
Viral hepatitis: The global burden of viral hepatitis is increasing
Liver: Osteopontin and HMGB1: novel regulators of HSC activation
Liver fibrosis, the accumulation of extracellular matrix proteins caused by chronic liver damage, results from the activation of hepatic stellate cells. In a new study, Arriazu et al. explore in detail the mechanisms by which the multifunctional protein osteopontin drives hepatic fibrosis, and show that interaction with HMGB1 mediates the fibrogenic response.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 320–322
Liver: PPIs associated with mortality in patients with cirrhosis