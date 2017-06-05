Liver cancer
Liver cancer, or hepatic cancer, is a malignant tumour that grows on the surface or inside the liver. The leading cause is a viral infection with hepatitis B or C virus. The most frequent liver cancers are hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatoblastoma (formed by immature liver cells).
Liver cancer: Nivolumab: checkmate for hepatocellular carcinoma?
Liver: BMI, diabetes and liver disease risk in adolescents
Liver cancer: Regorafenib as second-line therapy in hepatocellular carcinoma
Drug development in hepatocellular carcinoma had essentially stalled since 2008 when sorafenib was established as the modest standard of care. Now, a positive result in a phase III study evaluating regorafenib challenges us to weigh its clinical significance as well as its real-world benefits and potential harms.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 141–142
Liver cancer: Regorafenib — a new RESORCE in HCCNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 70–71