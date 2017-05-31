Liver
The liver is a large, glandular, vital organ divided into two main lobes with a major role in metabolism, detoxification and production of chemicals necessary for digestion. The liver is largely comprised of hepatocytes, but Kupffer cells, endothelial cells and hepatic stellate cells are also present.
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and fatty liver disease
In this Review, Foulds et al. posit that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are an unappreciated driver of the development and progression of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Experimental animal studies supporting this association are discussed, together with the challenges of establishing a causal link in humans.
Mechanisms of hepatic stellate cell activation
Activation of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) in liver injury is the primary driver of hepatic fibrosis. In this Review, Tsuchida and Friedman detail the varied intracellular and extracellular signalling pathways leading to HSC activation, as well as the role of HSCs in liver fibrosis resolution and as therapeutic targets.
Genetics: Novel causative genes for polycystic liver disease
A new study identifies heterozygous loss-of-function mutations in three additional genes (ALG8, SEC61B and PKHD1) as causative for the development and progression of isolated polycystic liver diseases. Mutations in these genes, together with previously described mutations in other genes (PRKCSH, SEC63, LRP5 and GANAB), might now explain ∼50% of PLD cases.
