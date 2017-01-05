Literature mining

Definition

Literature mining is a specialised data mining method that is used to extract information (facts or data) from text, such as the scientific literature. Literature mining can generate new hypotheses by systematically scrutinising huge numbers of abstracts, or full text versions, of scientific publications.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Editorial |

    A new mechanism for independently replicating research findings is one of several changes required to improve the quality of the biomedical literature.

    Nature Biotechnology 30, 806

  • News |

    Scientists are struggling to make sense of the expanding scientific literature. Corie Lok asks whether computational tools can do the hard work for them.

  • Editorial |

    Publishers and scientists should do more to foster the mining of research literature by computer.

    Nature 483, 124
All News & Comment