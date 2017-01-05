Research | | open
Literature mining is a specialised data mining method that is used to extract information (facts or data) from text, such as the scientific literature. Literature mining can generate new hypotheses by systematically scrutinising huge numbers of abstracts, or full text versions, of scientific publications.
- Scientific Reports 7, 40154
A scored human protein–protein interaction network to catalyze genomic interpretation
InWeb_InBioMap (InWeb_IM for short) is a scored, integrated human protein–protein interaction network resource aggregated from public, experimentally determined protein–protein interactions. The resource enables functional interpretation of large-scale genomics data.Nature Methods 14, 61–64
VenomKB, a new knowledge base for facilitating the validation of putative venom therapiesScientific Data 2, 150065
A novel algorithm for analyzing drug-drug interactions from MEDLINE literatureScientific Reports 5, 17357
Editorial |
Further confirmation needed
A new mechanism for independently replicating research findings is one of several changes required to improve the quality of the biomedical literature.Nature Biotechnology 30, 806
News |
Literature mining: Speed reading
Scientists are struggling to make sense of the expanding scientific literature. Corie Lok asks whether computational tools can do the hard work for them.
Editorial |
Gold in the text?
Publishers and scientists should do more to foster the mining of research literature by computer.Nature 483, 124