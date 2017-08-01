Literature

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Interiority in Sloterdijk and DeleuzePalgrave Communications 3, 17072
Research | | open
Adverbial clauses and speaker and interlocutor gender in Shakespeare’s playsPalgrave Communications 3, 17053
Research | | open
“An authentic ghost story”: manipulating the gothic in Uncle Tom’s CabinPalgrave Communications 3, 17041
Research | | open
Was there ever a “Female Gothic”?Palgrave Communications 3, 17042
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion | | open
Zombie ShakespearePalgrave Communications 2, 16063
Comments and Opinion | | open
Telling Shakespeare’s story ‘by tale or history’Palgrave Communications 2, 16032
Comments and Opinion | | open
Collaborative encounters? Two recent Spanish takes on the Shakespeare–Cervantes relationshipPalgrave Communications 2, 16033
Comments and Opinion | | open
Digging for perfection: discourse of deformity in Richard III’s excavationPalgrave Communications 2, 16046
Comments and Opinion | | open
Interdisciplinarity and anxietyPalgrave Communications 1, 15021