Research | | open
Liquid chromatography
Liquid chromatography is a technique used to separate mixtures of chemical compounds or biomolecules in solution based on differences in the compounds’ relative affinities for a liquid mobile phase and a solid (liquid-solid chromatography) or liquid (liquid-liquid chromatography) stationary phase held within a column.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 2289
Research | | open
Fluorescence based real time monitoring of fouling in process chromatographyScientific Reports 7, 45640
Protocols |
Metabolomics and lipidomics using traveling-wave ion mobility mass spectrometry
Ion-mobility spectrometry (IMS) separates molecules according to charge, shape and size. In this protocol, traveling-wave ion mobility mass spectrometry (TWIMS) is coupled with LC for metabolomics and lipidomics analysis.Nature Protocols 12, 797–813
Research | | open
ACCORD: an assessment tool to determine the orientation of homodimeric coiled-coilsScientific Reports 7, 43318
News and Comment
Correspondence |
Response to Bernstein et alEye 28, 242–244
Correspondence |
Comment on: What is meso-zeaxanthin, and where does it come from?Eye 28, 240–242
News |
High-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC)–single-crystal diffraction (SCD) analysis to guide drug development
HPLC-SCD analysis could be used to determine structures of noncrystalline compounds or proteins to guide drug development.