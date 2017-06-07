Latest Research and Reviews
Metabolomics and lipidomics using traveling-wave ion mobility mass spectrometry
Ion-mobility spectrometry (IMS) separates molecules according to charge, shape and size. In this protocol, traveling-wave ion mobility mass spectrometry (TWIMS) is coupled with LC for metabolomics and lipidomics analysis.Nature Protocols 12, 797–813
Ferroptosis: Oxidized PEs trigger death
Ferroptosis is characterized by accumulation of lipid peroxidation products and lethal ROS, but the source and identity of lipid death signals that cause toxicity are poorly defined. New studies reveal that ACSL4 controls sensitivity to ferroptosis and that oxidized phosphatidylethanolamines are critical for ferroptosis execution.Nature Chemical Biology 13, 4–5
Pathogenicity controlNature Immunology 17, 47
Proteomics: A map of the lipid-binding proteomeNature Methods 12, 708
Lipidomics: Growing on a free-fat diet
Monoglyceride lipase levels are increased in aggressive tumours, provide the principal source of free fatty acids and increase the production of biologically active lipids.Nature Reviews Cancer 10, 160
Lipidomics: A viral egressNature Chemical Biology 7, 577
Alzheimer disease: Plasma lipid biomarkers for early-stage Alzheimer diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 7, 474